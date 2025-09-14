NHRC Demands Action Over Assault on Journalist in Assam

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken action following reports that a journalist was brutally attacked near Lumding Railway Institute, Assam, by a gang of anti-social elements.

Both the Lumding Press Club and local citizens have expressed their condemnation of the incident, urging harsh measures against those responsible and demanding improved safety for journalists. The NHRC noted that the allegations of the report pointed to a grave human rights issue.

The rights body has issued a notice to Assam's police chief, requiring him to submit a comprehensive report within two weeks. The assault reportedly happened around midnight while the journalist was on his way home from work and has sparked concern over his safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)