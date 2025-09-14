Left Menu

Modi to Inaugurate 'Year of Reforms' at Combined Commanders' Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Combined Commanders' Conference in Kolkata, focusing on institutional reforms and operational readiness of the armed forces. The event follows Operation Sindoor, a significant military campaign. The conference aims to enhance the armed forces' agility in a complex geo-strategic landscape.

Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2025 08:58 IST
  Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the highly anticipated Combined Commanders' Conference in Kolkata on September 15, marking a significant event for the nation's defense sector. The three-day gathering will focus on reforms, transformations, and operational preparedness under the theme 'Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future.'

The conference, last held in Bhopal earlier this year, reinforces the armed forces' commitment to modernization and high-level operational readiness amidst an increasingly complex geo-strategic environment. This year's event follows the successful Operation Sindoor, highlighting India's strategic military response to terrorism.

High-profile attendees, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, will engage in comprehensive discussions aiming to further institutional reforms and enhance the forces' efficiency. Modi's involvement underscores the importance of integrating civil and military insights to bolster national security effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

