Thane Court Acquits 17 in 2015 Rioting Case Due to Investigation Lapses

A Thane court acquitted 17 accused in a 2015 rioting case citing lack of identification and investigative lapses. The prosecution failed to prove the guilt of the accused, and crucial medical and independent evidence was absent. Two accused died during the trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-09-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 10:09 IST
A Thane court has acquitted 17 individuals involved in a 2015 rioting case where police were injured and public property damaged, due to serious lapses in investigation and evidence. The judgment was handed down by Additional Sessions Judge Vasudha L Bhosale.

The incident occurred on January 2, 2015, at Diva railway station in Thane, where a mob reportedly armed with weapons, damaged public property, and assaulted police. The prosecution's case crumbled as the evidence provided was deemed inadequate to establish the accused's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court highlighted the absence of comprehensive evidence, including lack of proper witness identification, flawed video evidence, and insufficient medical documentation. Consequently, all remaining accused were acquitted, with the prosecution failing to illustrate the formation of an unlawful assembly or the alleged acts of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

