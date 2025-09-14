Tensions Rise as Journalist Solidarity Event in Kerala Sparks Controversy

A case has been filed against journalist Siddique Kappan and 10 others following a solidarity event in Kerala supporting fellow journalist Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek. The event, backed by human rights groups, the SDPI, and Welfare Party, aimed to condemn Sydeek's arrest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The solidarity gathering at Vanchi Square near Kerala High Court was marked by participants chanting slogans against UAPA. Police reported that the use of microphones and unauthorized assembly obstructed pedestrian movement, leading to clashes and detentions.

Legal action involves sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Kerala Police Act. Complaints have been lodged alleging bail condition violations by Kappan, sparking further political tension amidst ongoing debates about press freedom and activism in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)