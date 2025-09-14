Over 55,000 Cases Resolved in Thane's Lok Adalat

The National Lok Adalat, a significant legal event held in Maharashtra's Thane district, marked the resolution of 55,981 cases, culminating in settlements amounting to Rs 205 crore. This substantial achievement was announced by an official from the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) on Sunday.

An impressive total of 111 benches were set up for the hearings conducted on Saturday, as revealed by DLSA Secretary R S Pajankar. Of the 3,47,204 pending cases, a remarkable 2,28,971 were brought before the Lok Adalat, and 55,981 were successfully resolved.

In a detailed briefing, Pajankar disclosed that 40,244 post-litigation cases involving Rs 173.81 crore and 15,737 pre-litigation cases dealing with Rs 31.23 crore were settled. The resolved cases encompassed a variety of issues such as bank recovery matters, criminal compoundable offences, electricity and water bill disputes, motor accident claims, and matrimonial disputes, among others. The proceedings were inaugurated by Bombay High Court Justices Advait M Sethna and Manjusha Deshpande, as mentioned in the release.