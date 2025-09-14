Left Menu

Russia's Hypersonic Showcase: Zircon Missiles in Action

Russia successfully launched the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile during the Zapad military exercises, striking a target in the Barents Sea. The defense ministry confirmed the successful operation as the missile achieved a direct hit according to real-time data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-09-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 13:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a dramatic display of military prowess, Russia fired its highly advanced Zircon hypersonic cruise missile during the ongoing Zapad military exercises. The operation took place over the Barents Sea, where the missile precisely hit its designated target.

Russia's defense ministry proudly announced the success of the launch, emphasizing the missile's capability of achieving high-speed accuracy. The destruction of the target was confirmed through objective monitoring data collected in real time.

This successful test marks a significant achievement in Russia's military capabilities, potentially shifting the dynamics of naval warfare with this new generation of weaponry.

