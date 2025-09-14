Russia's Hypersonic Showcase: Zircon Missile Hits Target

In a significant display of military prowess, Russia announced on Sunday the successful launch of a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile targeting the Barents Sea. This operation was part of ongoing strategic exercises conducted alongside Belarus, known as 'Zapad'.

The joint drill, initiated on September 12, seeks to enhance military command and coordination capabilities in potential defensive scenarios. Both Moscow and Minsk emphasize the defensive nature of these drills, denying any aggressive intentions toward NATO countries.

The Russian defense ministry also highlighted the involvement of Sukoi Su-34 fighter-bombers and anti-submarine aircraft from the Northern Fleet. Footage revealed the hypersonic missile's vertical launch from the Admiral Golovko frigate, asserting its effectiveness with a real-time target hit. The Zircon's striking capability, as stated by President Putin, is unmatched with speeds up to nine times the speed of sound.