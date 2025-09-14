Left Menu

Russia's Hypersonic Showcase: Zircon Missile Hits Target

Russia successfully fired a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile during joint military exercises with Belarus in the Barents Sea. The operation, named 'Zapad', aims to improve military coordination between the two nations and asserts a defensive stance amid rising tensions with NATO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 14:15 IST
Russia's Hypersonic Showcase: Zircon Missile Hits Target
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant display of military prowess, Russia announced on Sunday the successful launch of a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile targeting the Barents Sea. This operation was part of ongoing strategic exercises conducted alongside Belarus, known as 'Zapad'.

The joint drill, initiated on September 12, seeks to enhance military command and coordination capabilities in potential defensive scenarios. Both Moscow and Minsk emphasize the defensive nature of these drills, denying any aggressive intentions toward NATO countries.

The Russian defense ministry also highlighted the involvement of Sukoi Su-34 fighter-bombers and anti-submarine aircraft from the Northern Fleet. Footage revealed the hypersonic missile's vertical launch from the Admiral Golovko frigate, asserting its effectiveness with a real-time target hit. The Zircon's striking capability, as stated by President Putin, is unmatched with speeds up to nine times the speed of sound.

TRENDING

1
Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

 Russia
2
Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

 India
3
Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

 India
4
Ferozepur Police Foil Cross-Border Smuggling Bid

Ferozepur Police Foil Cross-Border Smuggling Bid

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025