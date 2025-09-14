Left Menu

Tragic Mystery: Unveiling the Death of a Medical Student in Kolkata

A young female student from R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata tragically died under mysterious circumstances. Her boyfriend, a junior doctor, has been arrested. Allegations from the deceased's family suggest a strained relationship over marriage commitments, which may have led to her untimely death. Investigations are ongoing.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The sudden death of a final-year student at R G Kar Medical College, Kolkata, has taken a sinister turn with the arrest of her boyfriend, Ujjwal Soren, on Sunday. Anindita Soren's death in Malda, West Bengal, sparked controversy and grief, compounded by accusations from her family.

Anindita's mother, Alpana Tudu, claims Ujjwal poisoned her daughter after she pressured him to legally register their temple marriage. Despite numerous promises, Ujjwal reportedly backed out, causing tension and frequent disputes between the couple, which placed Aniandita under considerable stress.

Anindita's unexpected death after a supposed illness raise suspicions, with her family questioning her sudden presence in Malda. The local police have begun interrogating Ujjwal, and the autopsy report is anticipated to provide clarity. Meanwhile, the medical community has voiced support for a thorough and fair investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

