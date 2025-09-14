Major Drug Bust in Awantipora: Police Nab Peddler with 50kg of Cannabis Powder

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora area have detained an alleged drug peddler on Sunday. The arrest follows the discovery of a substantial 50 kg cache of cannabis powder.

Authorities were tipped off about the presence of contraband substances inside a residence in Padgampora. Acting promptly, a police squad raided Showkat Ahmad Wani's home, leading to the seizure of the narcotics.

The suspect, now in custody, faces charges as the investigation continues, underscoring the region's ongoing battle against drug-related crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)