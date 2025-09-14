Major Drug Bust in Awantipora: Police Nab Peddler with 50kg of Cannabis Powder
A significant drug bust occurred in Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir, where police arrested a man with 50 kg of cannabis powder. Acting on information received, authorities raided the residence of Showkat Ahmad Wani, where the contraband was discovered. The accused is currently in police custody.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-09-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 16:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora area have detained an alleged drug peddler on Sunday. The arrest follows the discovery of a substantial 50 kg cache of cannabis powder.
Authorities were tipped off about the presence of contraband substances inside a residence in Padgampora. Acting promptly, a police squad raided Showkat Ahmad Wani's home, leading to the seizure of the narcotics.
The suspect, now in custody, faces charges as the investigation continues, underscoring the region's ongoing battle against drug-related crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Government’s Unyielding Support for Flood-Hit Jammu and Kashmir
Hope and Resilience: Vision for Jammu and Kashmir's Future
Jammu and Kashmir Fraudster Busted for Impersonating Government Officials
Union Minister Deploys Innovative Tech for Flood Relief in Jammu and Kashmir
Resurgence of Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir Amidst Adversity