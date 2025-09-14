Crackdown on Bogus Doctors in Thane: Three Arrested
In Maharashtra's Thane district, police have arrested three individuals practising medicine illegally. The arrests were part of an ongoing crackdown by the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation against unqualified doctors. Charges include cheating under the BNS Act and violations of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act.
In a significant crackdown, police in Thane district of Maharashtra have arrested three individuals for practising medicine without proper qualifications. This move comes after a complaint from Dr. Rajkumar Sharma, a medical officer with the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC).
The accused, Bhimrao Gyanba Kawade, Mohammad Shamim Siddiqui, and Mohammad Ayub Mohammad Hanif, allegedly posed as doctors, offering treatment across various areas in Bhiwandi. They have been charged under section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant clauses of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961.
The BNMC has intensified inspections recently, aiming to eradicate unqualified practitioners jeopardizing public health in the region. This crackdown underscores the ongoing effort to ensure legitimate medical practice in the area.
