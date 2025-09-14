Tensions Flare in Manipur as Youth Arrests Spark Clashes
In Manipur's Churachandpur district, a mob clashed with security forces over the arrest of two youths accused of vandalizing banners linked to Prime Minister Modi's visit. Tensions rose after their arrests, prompting demonstrations near the police station. The Prime Minister visited after ethnic clashes, promising peace and development.
A mob clashed with security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Sunday, responding to the arrest of two youths who allegedly vandalized banners displayed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, according to police reports.
The incident, which occurred on the night of September 11, involved damage to banners and cutouts in Pearsonmun and Phailien Bazaar. While several youths were initially detained and later released after questioning, the arrest of two individuals sparked the protest.
The mob gathered near the Churachandpur police station, demanding the youths' release, resulting in escalating tensions and confrontation with security forces. Authorities are working to restore order, following Modi's visit amid ethnic tensions in the state.
