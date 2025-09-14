Breakthrough Arrest in Vimal Negi's Mysterious Death Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made its first arrest in the case surrounding the mysterious death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPCL) chief engineer, Vimal Negi. The apprehension of a suspended assistant sub-inspector accused of tampering with key evidence marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing investigation.

Negi's death, which involved claims of workplace torture and corruption, has fueled a political storm, with allegations of wrongdoing reaching into governmental ranks. Negi's wife has been a vocal advocate for justice, insisting that her husband was targeted by superiors, a claim supported by opposition leaders in Himachal Pradesh.

The recent arrest underscores the complexity of the case, which initially led to a CBI probe in May, following Negi's disappearance and subsequent death. As the investigation progresses, the agency continues to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)