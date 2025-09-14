High Turnout in Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025
The Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2025 saw nearly 72% participation over its two-day period. Held across various shifts, 3.76 lakh candidates vied for 10,000 positions. Conducted in 21 districts statewide, the exam aims to fill 8,512 constable (general) slots among other roles.
Nearly 72% of candidates participated in the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2025, which concluded on Sunday. Officials confirmed that over 3.76 lakh candidates appeared for the exam held in multiple shifts over the weekend to select 10,000 personnel for various positions.
Bipin Kumar Pandey, Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment and Promotion Board), stated that a total of 5,24,740 applications were received. Out of these, approximately 3,76,902 candidates attended the examination conducted across 21 districts on Sunday.
The exam aims to fill numerous positions, including 8,512 constable (general) roles, reinforcing the state's law enforcement ranks.
