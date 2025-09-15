Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Arab-Islamic summit to warn Israeli attacks threaten normalisation of ties, draft resolution shows

Leaders of Arab and Islamic states will warn that Israel's attack on Qatar and other "hostile acts" threaten coexistence and efforts to normalise ties in the region, according to a draft resolution to be put before an Arab-Islamic summit on Monday. The summit is being convened in Doha in a show of support for Qatar in the wake of the Israeli attack targeting leaders of the Palestinian militant group Hamas who reside in the Gulf state.

UK police charge 37-year old man with criminal damage to synagogues

British police charged a 37-year old man with religiously-motivated criminal damage after a number of attacks on synagogues and Jewish premises in north West London. Seven Jewish premises have been targeted in separate incidents over the last ten days, police said, including four synagogues being smeared with a substance, while a liquid was thrown towards a school and over a car.

Anti-Israel protests force early end to Vuelta a Espana cycle race

Pro-Palestinian protests forced the Vuelta a Espana cycle race to be abandoned at its finale on Sunday, with Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard declared winner as police sought to quell demonstrations against an Israeli team's participation. Protesters chanting "they will not pass" overturned metal barriers and occupied the Vuelta (Tour of Spain) route at several points in Madrid as police attempted to push them back.

Ukraine attacks major Russian refinery with drone assault

Ukraine launched a large attack with at least 361 drones targeting Russia overnight, sparking a brief fire at the vast Kirishi oil refinery in Russia's northwest, Russian officials said on Sunday, reporting no injuries. As world powers talk about how to end the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two the drone war has escalated, with Russian drones downed in NATO-member Poland and attacks by Ukraine against oil refineries and pipelines in Russia, the world's second biggest oil exporter.

Pope Leo criticises high, Musk-style corporate pay packages

Pope Leo criticised corporate pay packages that offer executives much higher salaries than their employees in excerpts from his first media interview released on Sunday, citing Tesla's recent $1 trillion compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk. Leo, originally from Chicago, also spoke about the United Nations, his decades working as a missionary in Peru, how he has been adapting to the role of pope, and his hopes for peace in the bloody, three-year conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Fearful of Russian aggression, Poles flock to military training

Six kilometres from the Russian border in northern Poland, office administrator Agnieszka Jedruszak is digging a trench. Driven by fear of war with Russia, she wants to be able to defend her family, including her 13-year-old son. Thousands of Poles like Jedruszak are signing up for voluntary military training as Poland's army seeks to fill its ranks with professional and voluntary personnel amid escalating concerns over Russia's military aggression.

Spain's La Vuelta halted in Madrid as police clash with pro-Palestinian protesters

Spain's La Vuelta cycling race was halted in Madrid on Sunday afternoon as cyclists were entering the city after police clashed with pro-Palestinian protesters in the Spanish capital's centre.

UK PM Starmer says people have a right to 'peaceful protest' after anti-migrant march

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said people have a right to peaceful protest after more than 100,000 demonstrators joined an anti-immigration march through London on Saturday, but he condemned assaults on police and said Britain was built on tolerance and diversity. Far-right activist Tommy Robinson organised a march attended by around 110,000 people on Saturday. Police said 26 officers were injured, while it made an initial 25 arrests with more expected to follow.

UK and US to announce tech, energy deals during Trump visit

The United States and Britain will announce agreements on technology and civil nuclear energy during U.S. President Donald Trump's unprecedented second state visit this week, as the UK hopes to finalise steel tariffs under a much-vaunted trade deal. Trump and his wife, Melania, will be treated to a display of British royal pageantry during their visit on Wednesday, including a carriage tour, a state banquet, a flypast by military aircraft and a gun salute.

Chicago area residents mourn immigrant fatally shot after injuring ICE agent

Rudy Repa, a 27-year-old resident of Franklin Park, Illinois, placed a single marigold at a makeshift memorial near the spot where a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot a man from Mexico during an attempted arrest in the Chicago suburb. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said an officer shot Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, 38, during a traffic stop on Friday in Franklin Park. In a statement, the agency said Villegas-Gonzalez was in the country illegally and had attempted to flee in his car, dragging and injuring the officer.

Accused sniper jailed in Charlie Kirk killing awaits formal charges in Utah

The Utah trade school student jailed on suspicion of fatally shooting right-wing activist Charlie Kirk faces formal charges next week, according to the governor, from an act of violence widely seen as a foreboding inflection point in U.S. politics. Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested on Thursday night after relatives and a family friend alerted authorities that he had implicated himself in the crime, Governor Spencer Cox said on Friday, telling a press conference, "We got him."

Israel intensifies Gaza City bombing as Rubio arrives

Israeli forces destroyed at least 30 residential buildings in Gaza City and forced thousands of people from their homes, Palestinian officials said, as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived on Sunday to discuss the future of the conflict. Israel has said it plans to seize the city, where about a million Palestinians have been sheltering, as part of its declared aim of eliminating the militant group Hamas, and has intensified attacks on what it has called the last bastion of the militant Palestinian group.

Fitch downgrade casts shadow over new French prime minister's budget battles

Fitch's downgrade of France's credit rating has cast a pall over newly installed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu as he begins talks to draft a budget, while unions prepare strikes over spending cuts and employers threaten protests against tax hikes. Citing political instability and rising debt, Fitch cut its rating late Friday to A+ from AA-, giving France its lowest credit score on record just days after President Emmanuel Macron tapped Lecornu to be his fifth prime minister in two years.

Police and protesters scuffle as 110,000 join anti-migrant London protest

More than 100,000 protesters marched through central London on Saturday, carrying flags of England and Britain and scuffling with police in one of the UK's biggest right-wing demonstrations of modern times. London's Metropolitan Police said the "Unite the Kingdom" march, organised by anti-immigrant activist Tommy Robinson, was attended by around 110,000 people, who were kept apart from a "Stand Up to Racism" counter-protest attended by around 5,000.

Death toll from Nepal's anti-corruption protests raised to 72

Authorities in Nepal have raised the death toll from last week's unrest to 72 as search teams recover bodies from government offices, houses and other buildings set on fire during the anti-corruption protests, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. In the deadliest outbreak of political violence in Nepal for decades, mainly young Nepalis took to the streets of the capital and other cities early last week, prompting Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign on Tuesday.

North Korea says its nuclear weapons state is irreversible

The permanent mission of North Korea to the United Nations said the country's position as a nuclear weapons state was irreversible, denouncing U.S. "anachronistic" claims for denuclearisation, state media KCNA reported on Monday. "The position of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea as a nuclear weapons state which has been permanently specified in the supreme and basic law of the state has become irreversible," the DPRK permanent mission to the UN Office and international organizations in Vienna was quoted as saying.

UK police say 49-year-old German remains a suspect in disappearance of Madeleine McCann

British police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a three-year-old British girl who vanished from Portugal's Algarve region in 2007, said a 49-year-old German man remains a suspect in their investigation. The German suspect, Christian Brueckner, lived in the Algarve at the time when McCann vanished, and is due to be released from prison in Germany this month. He was first named as a suspect by British and German police in 2020.

Support for far-right triples in western German vote, early forecasts show

Support for Germany's far right surged in local elections in the country's most populous state on Sunday, sending a warning to conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz's four-month-old national coalition with the Social Democrats, early projections showed. Initial forecasts from pollster infratest dimap for broadcaster ARD after voting ended for councils, districts and mayors in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia showed support for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party had more than tripled to 16.5% from 2020.

Zelenskiy says Ukrainian forces make progress in Sumy border areas

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had advanced in border districts of northern Sumy region, an area where Russian troops have tried for months to establish a foothold. Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, also quoted Ukraine's top commander as saying Moscow's forces had suffered significant losses in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions along the 1,000-km (620-mile) frontline.

Algerian president appoints new prime minister and energy minister

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune appointed Sifi Ghrieb as the country's new prime minister and Mourad Adjal as minister of energy and renewable energy in a cabinet reshuffle, a presidential statement said on Sunday. Ghrieb, who was the industry minister, had been serving as acting prime minister since Tebboune ended the tenure of Nadir Larbaoui last month.

China's military warns Philippines against provocations in South China Sea

China's military said on Sunday it had conducted routine patrols in the South China Sea and warned the Philippines against any provocations. The two countries have been engaged in a long-running maritime standoff in the strategic waterway that has included regular clashes between coast guard ships and massive naval exercises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)