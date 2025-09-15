Left Menu

China opposes US pushing for tariffs over Russian oil purchase

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-09-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 14:25 IST
China opposes US pushing for tariffs over Russian oil purchase
  • Country:
  • China

China on Monday said it firmly opposed the United States calling on the G7 and NATO countries to impose secondary tariffs over purchases of Russian oil, pledging to take measures to safeguard its rights and interests.

The Chinese commerce ministry urged the U.S. to be "prudent in words and deeds", and to solve differences through equal dialogue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CPI-M welcomes SC's partial stay on Waqf law

CPI-M welcomes SC's partial stay on Waqf law

 India
2
Regulations should foster innovations for common good, not wipe them out: Sitharaman

Regulations should foster innovations for common good, not wipe them out: Si...

 India
3
From golden highs to medal-less lows: India's split fortunes at World Boxing Championships

From golden highs to medal-less lows: India's split fortunes at World Boxing...

 India
4
Deal to curb billions in overfishing subsidies comes into force at WTO

Deal to curb billions in overfishing subsidies comes into force at WTO

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025