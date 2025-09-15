China opposes US pushing for tariffs over Russian oil purchase

China on Monday said it firmly opposed the United States calling on the G7 and NATO countries to impose secondary tariffs over purchases of Russian oil, pledging to take measures to safeguard its rights and interests.

The Chinese commerce ministry urged the U.S. to be "prudent in words and deeds", and to solve differences through equal dialogue.

