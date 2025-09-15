Left Menu

UPDATE 1-UK summons Russian ambassador over NATO airspace violations

Britain has summoned the Russian ambassador, the country's foreign office said on Monday, following Russia's violation of NATO airspace last week. Poland shot down Russian drones last Wednesday in the first known action of its kind by a member of the Western military alliance during Russia's war in Ukraine. Days later, Romania scrambled jets when a Russian drone breached its airspace.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 16:26 IST
UPDATE 1-UK summons Russian ambassador over NATO airspace violations

Britain has summoned the Russian ambassador, the country's foreign office said on Monday, following Russia's violation of NATO airspace last week.

Poland shot down Russian drones last Wednesday in the first known action of its kind by a member of the Western military alliance during Russia's war in Ukraine. Days later, Romania scrambled jets when a Russian drone breached its airspace. The incursions into NATO airspace were "utterly unacceptable", a spokesperson for Britain's foreign office said in a statement, adding that the UK stands united with its NATO allies in condemning the "reckless actions".

"Russia should understand that its continued aggression only strengthens the unity between NATO allies and our determination to stand with Ukraine, and any further incursions will again be met with force," the spokesperson added. Russia's embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Crisil pegs FY26 bank credit growth at 12 pc; flags declining household deposits, MSME loan stress

Crisil pegs FY26 bank credit growth at 12 pc; flags declining household depo...

 India
2
2025 Waqf law: SC stays few key provisions, refuses to stall entire law

2025 Waqf law: SC stays few key provisions, refuses to stall entire law

 India
3
Crypto Market Shake-Up: Lyno AI Presale Uptake Surpasses Early Expectations

Crypto Market Shake-Up: Lyno AI Presale Uptake Surpasses Early Expectations

 United States
4
Leaders of RJD, Congress concerned about their families, Modi believes in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas': PM at Bihar rally.

Leaders of RJD, Congress concerned about their families, Modi believes in 'S...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025