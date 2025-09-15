Johannesburg Mayor Vows Urgent Action to Address City’s Water Crisis

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has sought to reassure residents that the city is tackling the escalating water shortages, following a week of unrest and protests in several communities over disrupted supply. Speaking at the Alexander Park Reservoir on Monday, the Mayor outlined both immediate interventions and long-term plans to stabilize Johannesburg’s water system.

Water Shortages Spark Public Anger

Last week, residents in areas such as Coronationville took to the streets in frustration over prolonged water outages. The unrest underscored the strain on communities where water access is inconsistent, further exacerbated by high demand, leaks, and illegal connections. The protests reflected deepening concerns about Johannesburg’s ability to maintain basic services in the face of aging infrastructure and growing urban pressures.

Mayor’s Commitment to Solutions

“We are on top of this problem. We are going to find solutions on the water issue in Johannesburg,” Mayor Morero assured. He announced that the city will soon release its Water Infrastructure Master Plan, which will include large-scale refurbishments, pipeline replacements, and strategic measures to reduce leaks and water losses.

The Mayor added that the City of Johannesburg is working closely with the Minister of Water, Pemmy Majodina, and the provincial government to support leak-reduction programmes. “This partnership will help us significantly cut water losses as we deal with pipe replacements,” he said.

Crackdown on Illegal Connections

Illegal water connections, a longstanding issue in Johannesburg, are also being targeted as part of the city’s response. Morero noted that such practices worsen supply challenges, creating inefficiencies and reducing available water for compliant households.

“We try from time to time to cut off illegal connections and… to a large extent, the cut-offs do help us in maintaining the water supply,” he explained. The city, through Johannesburg Water, is now partnering with the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) to ensure consistent enforcement against illegal connections.

“This will help us in managing demand, reduce our bulk purchases, and alleviate some of the pressure on the system,” the Mayor said.

Emergency Interventions and Relief Measures

While long-term infrastructure improvements are being planned, the city has rolled out immediate interventions to relieve affected communities. These include the deployment of 20 water tankers to supply water to areas experiencing acute shortages.

In Coronationville, which became the epicenter of last week’s protests, the city has implemented a balancing supply system. According to Morero, water is closed off at night and reopened in the mornings as part of a demand management strategy to restore reservoir levels. “It’s about finding a balance and ensuring that all communities receive supply,” he said.

Call for Community Cooperation

Mayor Morero urged residents to practice water conservation, stressing that responsible usage is critical to stabilizing supply. “We have to make a call to our communities to try as much as possible to preserve water…to use it sparingly,” he appealed.

The Mayor acknowledged the frustrations of residents but insisted that government is actively working toward sustainable solutions. “We are committed to restoring reliability in Johannesburg’s water system and ensuring every household has access to this essential resource,” he concluded.

Looking Forward

The unveiling of the city’s Water Infrastructure Master Plan in the coming weeks is expected to provide a clearer roadmap for resolving Johannesburg’s chronic water challenges. If effectively implemented, it could mark a turning point in addressing not only the immediate crisis but also the long-term resilience of the city’s water network.