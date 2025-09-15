Ramaphosa Calls for Renewed Commitment to Batho Pele During Public Service Month

As South Africa commemorates Public Service Month this September, President Cyril Ramaphosa has used the occasion to reaffirm government’s pledge to rebuild a professional, ethical, and people-centred public service. Through his weekly newsletter, the President acknowledged both the dedication of many public servants and the deep systemic challenges that continue to undermine service delivery.

Recognising Dedicated Public Servants

President Ramaphosa began by paying tribute to the more than 1.7 million public servants who play an indispensable role in ensuring access to healthcare, education, social services, policing, and other essential functions. He noted that while some aspects of public service have been eroded by corruption, inefficiency, and outdated systems, there remain individuals who work tirelessly to uphold the principle of Batho Pele – “putting people first.”

“These men and women embody the true spirit of public service, improving lives despite difficult conditions,” he said.

Addressing Key Challenges

The President outlined pressing issues confronting the state, including persistent skills shortages, poor performance management, and inconsistent delivery of services. He acknowledged that corruption and maladministration have further weakened trust between citizens and government institutions.

To address these, Ramaphosa highlighted reforms aimed at strengthening the foundations of the public service:

Skills Development : Through the National School of Government, training and development programmes are being expanded to equip public servants with modern competencies.

Merit and Excellence : Career pathways and performance management systems are being reshaped to reward competence and accountability.

Systems Modernisation: Outdated processes are being reviewed to ensure responsiveness and efficiency in service delivery.

Bringing Government Closer to the People

Central to these reforms is the drive to shift the relationship between citizens and public servants. Ramaphosa argued against the outdated notion of citizens as passive recipients of services, instead calling for a participatory model where communities are active partners in governance.

The recently launched National Dialogue is a key component of this approach. It invites South Africans from all walks of life to gather, share their experiences, and co-create solutions. These dialogues will culminate in a National Convention next year, where a social compact will be finalised to guide cooperation among government, civil society, and the private sector.

“This process is not only about accountability but about empowering citizens to shape the services they receive,” Ramaphosa explained.

Lessons from the District Development Model

The National Dialogue echoes principles from the District Development Model (DDM), which prioritises integrated planning and localised solutions. By aligning local government, community stakeholders, and national departments, the DDM seeks to tailor service delivery to the specific needs of communities.

Ramaphosa stressed that this collaborative framework ensures that resources are used effectively and that service priorities reflect the lived realities of ordinary South Africans.

A Call for Accountability and Partnership

The President concluded with a call to action, urging citizens to hold government accountable while also engaging constructively with public institutions. He emphasised that a capable and ethical public service cannot be built by government alone but requires partnership across all sectors of society.

“When our public service operates at its best, it becomes a driver of development and transformation. When it falters, it is the vulnerable who suffer most. Together, through accountability, participation and integrity, we can realise the vision of a state that truly puts people first,” he said.

Looking Ahead

As South Africa reflects on Public Service Month, the President’s message underscores a critical truth: that restoring faith in public institutions is both a moral duty and a developmental necessity. The combination of structural reforms, citizen participation, and ethical leadership may yet chart the course for a public service that is efficient, accountable, and people-centred.