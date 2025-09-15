Left Menu

Lucknow Hosts Startup Conclave, Inaugurates India’s First Swastik Lotus Garden

Dr. Singh highlighted that nearly 50% of India’s startups now come from smaller towns and cities, with 60% led by women entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-09-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 21:03 IST
Lucknow Hosts Startup Conclave, Inaugurates India’s First Swastik Lotus Garden
Dr. Singh remarked, “Lucknow is not only about monuments like the Imam Bara. It is also about scientific innovations like the 108-petal lotus and mint-based products. This is the face of New India.” Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Lucknow became the focal point of India’s innovation and entrepreneurship journey as Union Minister of Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath jointly addressed the two-day Startup Conclave organized by the Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India. Alongside the conclave, Dr. Singh also inaugurated India’s first Swastik-shaped Lotus Garden at the CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), a unique facility that blends biodiversity conservation with cultural symbolism and economic opportunity.

India’s First Swastik Lotus Garden

Spread over 930 sq. m, the Swastik Lotus Garden is the first of its kind in the country. It showcases 60 varieties of lotus sourced globally and 50 taxa of water lilies, preserved through advanced scientific techniques including genetic conservation methods, controlled light exposure, and specialized treatments.

The garden’s centrepiece is the Namoh 108 lotus, the world’s first 108-petal lotus developed by NBRI scientists in Lucknow. This creation has not only enriched biodiversity but also become a symbol of India’s cultural and scientific innovation.

Dr. Jitendra Singh noted that the garden will serve as:

  • A hub for biodiversity conservation.

  • A platform for entrepreneurship in floriculture, wellness, and agri-industries.

  • A new tourism attraction for Lucknow.

“This is not only a conservation effort, but also a platform for new livelihoods in floriculture and allied industries. It symbolizes the government’s vision of linking science with people’s lives,” he said.

Startup Conclave: Science Meets Entrepreneurship

The CSIR Startup Conclave 2025 brought together scientists, entrepreneurs, industry representatives, and young innovators. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised CSIR’s initiatives and assured full state government support, noting that Uttar Pradesh’s institutional strength and skilled manpower make it a natural leader in India’s startup revolution.

Dr. Singh explained that hosting the conclave in Lucknow was part of the government’s strategy to decentralize science and innovation events, taking them beyond Delhi to aspirational cities such as Jammu, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, and now Lucknow.

The Rise of Tier-2 and Tier-3 Startups

Dr. Singh highlighted that nearly 50% of India’s startups now come from smaller towns and cities, with 60% led by women entrepreneurs. He credited Prime Minister Modi’s Startup India initiative (2015) for transforming the landscape from just 350 startups in 2015 to over 2 lakh today, a change that redefined employment and entrepreneurship in India.

CSIR’s Contributions from Lucknow

The Minister spotlighted significant innovations from CSIR institutions in Lucknow, including:

  • Namoh 108 Lotus and advances in floriculture under the Floriculture Mission, creating new farmer livelihoods.

  • Pest-resistant cotton varieties.

  • 13 new pharmaceutical drug candidates developed locally, targeting cancer, fatty liver disease, and other conditions.

  • Lucknow’s legacy in developing Menthol products and Mint lozenges, now globally consumed, with ongoing research into herbal mouth fresheners and new value-added products.

Dr. Singh remarked, “Lucknow is not only about monuments like the Imam Bara. It is also about scientific innovations like the 108-petal lotus and mint-based products. This is the face of New India.”

Youth, Industry, and the Road to Viksit Bharat

Stressing the role of youth, Dr. Singh reminded the audience that entrepreneurship does not demand advanced degrees:

“Many successful startups are driven by young people without PhDs, but with the skill and focus to innovate. The ecosystem created by Prime Minister Modi provides funding, training, and mentoring to anyone with talent.”

He urged stronger industry–research linkages, advocating that every new experiment should be connected with industry from day one. He envisioned today’s youth carrying India’s scientific and entrepreneurial flag high by 2047, when the nation marks 100 years of independence, in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Long-Term Science and Tech Push in Uttar Pradesh

The Minister also outlined the government’s long-term commitments in the state, including:

  • Establishing the first National Quantum Mission Centre in Noida.

  • Reviving Central Electronics Limited (CEL) into a profit-making enterprise.

  • Plans for a biotechnology industrial park and a science museum in Lucknow.

 

The dual highlights of the event—the inauguration of the Swastik Lotus Garden and the Startup Conclave 2025—demonstrated the government’s approach of linking science, culture, entrepreneurship, and livelihoods. Lucknow, already known for its rich heritage, is now emerging as a modern hub of innovation, biodiversity, and startups, embodying the spirit of New India.

TRENDING

1
Kolkata-bound Indigo flight faces 5-hour delay amid bad weather in Mumbai

Kolkata-bound Indigo flight faces 5-hour delay amid bad weather in Mumbai

 India
2
India to launch precise timekeeping project with ISRO, NPL across 5 sites

India to launch precise timekeeping project with ISRO, NPL across 5 sites

 India
3
Sub-adult female cheetah dies in MP's Kuno National Park in suspected leopard attack: Forest department official.

Sub-adult female cheetah dies in MP's Kuno National Park in suspected leopar...

 India
4
Double rarity: Woman gives birth to quadruplets at Satara hospital; had delivered twins earlier

Double rarity: Woman gives birth to quadruplets at Satara hospital; had deli...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025