Left Menu

Man stabbed to death by acquaintance in Delhi's Bhajanpura

When a police team reached the spot, they found that the vicitm, identified as Abhishek Sharma alias Teenu, a resident of Yamuna Vihar, had been attacked with a knife.Sharma was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.The victim was attacked by a person known to him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 21:15 IST
Man stabbed to death by acquaintance in Delhi's Bhajanpura
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by an acquaintance in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Monday, police said.

The incident was reported around 11.09 am from Subhash Vihar. When a police team reached the spot, they found that the vicitm, identified as Abhishek Sharma alias Teenu, a resident of Yamuna Vihar, had been attacked with a knife.

Sharma was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

''The victim was attacked by a person known to him. The accused fled after the incident. The exact motive is being ascertained,'' the officer said.

Police said the crime team and forensic experts inspected the spot and collected evidence. The body has been shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP welcomes SC decision on Waqf law, says 'tight slap' on those playing 'politics of fear'

BJP welcomes SC decision on Waqf law, says 'tight slap' on those playing 'po...

 India
2
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs ahead of Fed meeting; Tesla jumps

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs ahead of Fed meeting; Tesla jumps

 Global
3
Doctor dies in road accident on Dwarka Expressway

Doctor dies in road accident on Dwarka Expressway

 India
4
Musical voyage in honour of Bhupen Hazarika reaches Guwahati

Musical voyage in honour of Bhupen Hazarika reaches Guwahati

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025