LDF defends govt, denies blot from custodial violence cases in Kerala

Kerala's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF on Monday alleged that false propaganda was being spread to mislead the public over the issue of custodial violence that had taken place in the state over time.

With the Opposition Congress-led UDF expected to raise a host of alleged incidents of police atrocities across the state in the Assembly, the LDF sought to shield Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Home Department, saying that ''cases which had been lying dormant for years are now being revived.'' The Congress has already been staging state-wide protests after CCTV footage of the custodial torture of a Youth Congress leader at Kunnamkulam police station two years ago recently surfaced.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, has questioned the continuing silence of CM Vijayan, who also holds the Home portfolio, and said that the opposition would compel him to speak on the matter in the House.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference here, LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan said, ''Various forms of custodial violence have taken place in Kerala over time. When the Congress-led UDF was in power, there were cases of custodial violence. Did they actually take action against any of the policemen involved?'' A veteran Marxist leader, Ramakrishnan said he himself was a victim of brutal torture during the Emergency period.

''Why was I arrested? Why was I beaten and jailed? I still do not know the reason. Later, when the UDF government came to power, did it take any action against the policemen who tortured us?'' he asked.

He said policing in Kerala had changed -- lock-up torture was no longer permitted, and no action would be taken against ordinary people.

''If any misconduct occurs against the people, the accused policemen will face action. Many policemen in Kerala have been dismissed from service. Action, including suspension, has been taken against those accused of crimes,'' the LDF convenor said.

Beyond that, he said, further steps could be taken only after the investigation processes were completed and the law was followed.

''Under no circumstances will custodial torture be justified, nor will the government led by the LDF permit police lock-ups to be turned into centres of torture. The government's firm stance is that strict action will be taken against anyone who acts contrary to this position,'' Ramakrishnan said.

He also rejected the allegation that the recently surfaced custodial torture incidents had tarnished the government's reputation.

''But at the same time, false propaganda is being spread to mislead people by raising such issues. No one should fall in line with such propaganda. What is going on is a campaign against the facts,'' he said.

