Gulf leaders call defence meeting in Doha after Israeli strike
Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 21:32 IST
Gulf leaders said on Monday that the Gulf Cooperation Council's joint defence body will meet in Doha following Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital last week.
In a statement, the leaders called for measures to activate the bloc's "joint defence mechanism," without providing further details.
