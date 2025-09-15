Environmentalists blame wide roads, dams in Himalayan region for recent disasters

Environmentalists on Monday blamed the current policies for the increased frequency of natural disasters in the Himalayan states including Uttarakhand and said the width of the roads in the region should not be more than five to six metres.

At a discussion held here on the subject of 'Himalayan Disaster - Development or Destruction of Ganga and Yamuna' organised by Uttarakhand Jal Biradari, environmentalist Suresh Bhai said the recent disasters in several Himalayan states including Uttarakhand were man-made.

''There is no need for wide roads in the Himalayas. Ever since wide roads and dams have started being built in Uttarakhand and Himachal, they have become home to disasters,'' he said.

''Current policies are responsible for creating such a situation. The width of the roads in the Himalayan region should not be more than five-six metres,'' Suresh Bhai said.

Magsaysay award winner and water conservationist Rajendra Singh, also known as the 'Water Man', said unplanned development in the Himalayas is at the root of the crisis.

It is high time people of the Himalayas took steps towards water conservation in the manner done by the people in the Aravalli hills in 1988, he said.

''Conservation of natural resources cannot be left to the governments. Conservation of natural resources and disaster prevention work can be done only with public participation,'' he said.

Padmashree Kalyan Singh Rawat said it would be better if tree plantation is done according to the requirement and more purposefully. Broadleaf trees are decreasing from the higher Himalayas and pine has taken their place. This is also inviting disaster.

