Left Menu

UP: Man held for illegal religious conversion, molestation, cybercrime

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 15-09-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 22:28 IST
UP: Man held for illegal religious conversion, molestation, cybercrime
  • Country:
  • India

A man wanted in an alleged illegal religious conversion case was arrested in Lucknow on Monday and also booked under charges of molestation and cybercrime, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Veer said Usman Gani was arrested by a joint team of Kotwali police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) from under Kamta overbridge in Lucknow following a tip-off.

The case was registered at Kotwali police station Deoria on September 7 on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman, on charges of assault, sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, and section 67(A) of the IT Act, the SP said.

During questioning, Gani allegedly confessed to his involvement in the case.

The police added that in the same case another accused, Gauhar Ali of Khukhundu area, had already been arrested and is lodged in district jail, while efforts are on to trace his absconding co-accused, Tarannum Jahan, wife of Usman Gani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Duplantis gives Japanese fans what they came for -- another world record in pole vault

Duplantis gives Japanese fans what they came for -- another world record in ...

 Japan
2
Netanyahu informed Trump before Israel bombed Qatar, Axios reports

Netanyahu informed Trump before Israel bombed Qatar, Axios reports

 Global
3
Three inmates in Nagpur Central Jail threaten to kill female security guard; booked

Three inmates in Nagpur Central Jail threaten to kill female security guard;...

 India
4
Venezuela's Maduro says recent incidents with U.S. are "aggression"

Venezuela's Maduro says recent incidents with U.S. are "aggression"

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025