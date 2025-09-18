Left Menu

Intricate Legal Maneuvers in Citgo Auction Continue

A Delaware court hearing to finalize the sale of shares in the parent company of Venezuela-owned Citgo Petroleum resumed after being temporarily halted. Lawyers reviewed a separate New York decision regarding the validity of defaulted Venezuelan bonds linked to Citgo equity. The hearing may extend into October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:58 IST
Intricate Legal Maneuvers in Citgo Auction Continue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Delaware court resumed proceedings on Thursday to finalize the auction of shares in the parent company of Citgo Petroleum, a subsidiary owned by Venezuela, after a brief pause.

The hearing had been temporarily suspended for legal teams to examine a separate ruling from a New York case which confirmed the legitimacy of some defaulted Venezuelan bonds.

This high-stakes legal battle over Citgo, a prized asset, has already involved more than 30 hours of testimony. While the hearing might conclude soon, the judge indicated it could also extend into October.

TRENDING

1
Bremmer Criticizes Trump Family's Business Ties with Pakistan

Bremmer Criticizes Trump Family's Business Ties with Pakistan

 India
2
Controversial Claims: Yasin Malik's Affidavit Sparks BJP Backlash

Controversial Claims: Yasin Malik's Affidavit Sparks BJP Backlash

 India
3
Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's Apology Sparks Assembly Civility

Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's Apology Sparks Assembly Civility

 India
4
Jharkhand, endowed with uranium, can contribute to nuclear weapon manufacturing: CM Hemant Soren at Defence East Tech symposium in Ranchi.

Jharkhand, endowed with uranium, can contribute to nuclear weapon manufactur...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025