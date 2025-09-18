Intricate Legal Maneuvers in Citgo Auction Continue

The Delaware court resumed proceedings on Thursday to finalize the auction of shares in the parent company of Citgo Petroleum, a subsidiary owned by Venezuela, after a brief pause.

The hearing had been temporarily suspended for legal teams to examine a separate ruling from a New York case which confirmed the legitimacy of some defaulted Venezuelan bonds.

This high-stakes legal battle over Citgo, a prized asset, has already involved more than 30 hours of testimony. While the hearing might conclude soon, the judge indicated it could also extend into October.