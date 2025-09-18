Left Menu

Drone Tensions: Eilat Incident Sparks Response

A drone crash in Eilat, Israel, linked to Yemen's Houthi group's operations, caused material damage but no casualties. The incident raised alarms as it followed a series of attacks in solidarity with Palestinians. Israel has responded with retaliatory strikes, reflecting heightened regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:29 IST
Drone Tensions: Eilat Incident Sparks Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A drone crash in the southern Israeli city of Eilat caused material damage, raising alarms throughout the region. The drone, reportedly launched from the east, landed in the city's hotel zone after air raid sirens were triggered.

Israeli police confirmed their ongoing response to the incident, emphasizing that, fortunately, no casualties resulted from the crash. Initial reports indicate that the drone's origins trace back to Yemen, further intensifying regional tensions.

The incident occurs amidst ongoing hostilities, with Yemen's Houthi group launching attacks in declared solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, and Israel conducting retaliatory strikes. Most of these airborne threats have been intercepted or have fallen short, highlighting the volatile geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bremmer Criticizes Trump Family's Business Ties with Pakistan

Bremmer Criticizes Trump Family's Business Ties with Pakistan

 India
2
Controversial Claims: Yasin Malik's Affidavit Sparks BJP Backlash

Controversial Claims: Yasin Malik's Affidavit Sparks BJP Backlash

 India
3
Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's Apology Sparks Assembly Civility

Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's Apology Sparks Assembly Civility

 India
4
Jharkhand, endowed with uranium, can contribute to nuclear weapon manufacturing: CM Hemant Soren at Defence East Tech symposium in Ranchi.

Jharkhand, endowed with uranium, can contribute to nuclear weapon manufactur...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025