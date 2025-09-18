Drone Tensions: Eilat Incident Sparks Response

A drone crash in the southern Israeli city of Eilat caused material damage, raising alarms throughout the region. The drone, reportedly launched from the east, landed in the city's hotel zone after air raid sirens were triggered.

Israeli police confirmed their ongoing response to the incident, emphasizing that, fortunately, no casualties resulted from the crash. Initial reports indicate that the drone's origins trace back to Yemen, further intensifying regional tensions.

The incident occurs amidst ongoing hostilities, with Yemen's Houthi group launching attacks in declared solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, and Israel conducting retaliatory strikes. Most of these airborne threats have been intercepted or have fallen short, highlighting the volatile geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)