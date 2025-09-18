Mission Chardikala: AAP's Drive to Restore 'Rangla Punjab'
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting to enhance efforts for flood-affected rehabilitation in Punjab. They discussed the 'Mission Chardikala' fund-raising campaign, urging AAP workers and NRIs to contribute. Kejriwal promised transparency in fund usage towards restoring a vibrant Punjab.
On Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal convened a video meeting with state party leaders to bolster ongoing efforts to rehabilitate flood-stricken communities in Punjab.
The central focus was the 'Mission Chardikala' campaign, a fund-raising initiative by the state government dedicated to helping flood victims.
Kejriwal and Mann issued calls to AAP members and the broader Punjabi diaspora, emphasizing the importance of their support to ensure the effective recovery of Punjab. Kejriwal further committed to complete transparency in the usage of collected funds.
