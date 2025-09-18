Tragedy at Allenby: Gunman Opens Fire at Humanitarian Gateway

A tragic incident unfolded at the Allenby Crossing on Thursday as a Jordanian driver, identified as Abdul Mutalib al-Qaisi, opened fire, killing two Israelis before being neutralized by security forces. The incident has prompted widespread condemnation and raised questions about security measures at this critical humanitarian gateway.

Israel, denouncing the act as a 'terror attack', is now re-evaluating its security protocols at the crossing, which serves as the sole passage for Palestinians from the Israeli-occupied West Bank to Jordan. The attack has cast a shadow over the humanitarian efforts underway in Gaza, further complicating the geopolitical landscape of the region.

In the wake of the attack, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has advised temporary suspension of aid entry from Jordan until a comprehensive investigation is completed. Meanwhile, Jordanian officials have vowed to launch a thorough investigation into the shooting that challenged its humanitarian mission in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)