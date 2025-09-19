U.S. Approves $780 Million Javelin Missile Sale to Poland

The U.S. State Department announced its approval of a significant defense agreement on Thursday, allowing the potential sale of Javelin Missile Systems to Poland. This transaction is valued at approximately $780 million.

The Pentagon confirmed the details of the sale, emphasizing its strategic importance as Poland seeks to enhance its military capabilities in response to increasing regional security tensions.

Principal contractors for this arms deal include RTX Corp and Lockheed Martin, both key players in the defense industry, tasked with the delivery of these advanced missile systems and related logistical support.

(With inputs from agencies.)