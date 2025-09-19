Left Menu

Cyber Criminals Nabbed in Noida: A High-Stakes Digital Deception

Three cyber criminals in Noida were arrested for defrauding a retired Commerce Ministry official of Rs 1.70 crore by digitally detaining him. Officials have frozen some of the defrauded money while searching for other accomplices. Multiple complaints across states have been filed against the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 19-09-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 00:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Noida police apprehended three cyber criminals on charges of defrauding a retired official from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry out of Rs 1.70 crore. The suspects reportedly deceived the victim by falsely arresting him digitally for three days.

According to cyber crime branch officials, Rs 174,800 of the embezzled funds have been successfully frozen. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shaivya Goyal, revealed the criminals used threats of involvement in a money laundering case to extort money.

The arrested individuals, identified as Prince Kumar, Avnish Kumar, and Vidyasagar Yadav, hail from Bihar. A preliminary investigation shows over six complaints against the trio across various states. The police are actively pursuing other suspects linked to this digital crime network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

