Cyber Criminals Nabbed in Noida: A High-Stakes Digital Deception

In a significant crackdown, Noida police apprehended three cyber criminals on charges of defrauding a retired official from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry out of Rs 1.70 crore. The suspects reportedly deceived the victim by falsely arresting him digitally for three days.

According to cyber crime branch officials, Rs 174,800 of the embezzled funds have been successfully frozen. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shaivya Goyal, revealed the criminals used threats of involvement in a money laundering case to extort money.

The arrested individuals, identified as Prince Kumar, Avnish Kumar, and Vidyasagar Yadav, hail from Bihar. A preliminary investigation shows over six complaints against the trio across various states. The police are actively pursuing other suspects linked to this digital crime network.

