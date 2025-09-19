US Casts Veto on UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire

The United States exercised its veto power on Thursday against a United Nations Security Council resolution that called for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The proposal urged the lifting of Israeli constraints on aid to the Palestinian enclave and the unconditional release of hostages held by Hamas.

Despite strong backing from 14 council members, the U.S. veto marked its sixth in nearly two years related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas.

