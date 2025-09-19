Left Menu

US Casts Veto on UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire

The United States vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the lifting of Israeli restrictions on aid delivery. The text, drafted by 10 council members, also called for the release of hostages by Hamas. Fourteen members supported the resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 00:53 IST
US Casts Veto on UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States exercised its veto power on Thursday against a United Nations Security Council resolution that called for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The proposal urged the lifting of Israeli constraints on aid to the Palestinian enclave and the unconditional release of hostages held by Hamas.

Despite strong backing from 14 council members, the U.S. veto marked its sixth in nearly two years related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MI6 Chief Richard Moore's Bold Statement on Putin's War Gambit

MI6 Chief Richard Moore's Bold Statement on Putin's War Gambit

 Turkey
2
Tejashwi Yadav Champions New Politics with Focus on Development in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Champions New Politics with Focus on Development in Bihar

 India
3
Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime in Uttar Pradesh

Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
GAIL and Tata Steel Forge Landmark Gas Sales Agreement for Sustainable Industry

GAIL and Tata Steel Forge Landmark Gas Sales Agreement for Sustainable Indus...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025