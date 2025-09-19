US Casts Veto on UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire
The United States vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the lifting of Israeli restrictions on aid delivery. The text, drafted by 10 council members, also called for the release of hostages by Hamas. Fourteen members supported the resolution.
The United States exercised its veto power on Thursday against a United Nations Security Council resolution that called for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
The proposal urged the lifting of Israeli constraints on aid to the Palestinian enclave and the unconditional release of hostages held by Hamas.
Despite strong backing from 14 council members, the U.S. veto marked its sixth in nearly two years related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas.
