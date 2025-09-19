Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: High-Profile Arrests in a Multi-Crore Controversy

The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offences Wing (ACB/EOW) has brought to light a significant development in an ongoing liquor scam investigation. A retired IAS officer, Niranjan Das, was arrested for allegedly aiding a syndicate involved in a fraudulent network that manipulated state-run liquor sales and related processes.

Niranjan Das, who once served as the commissioner of the state's excise department, is accused of benefiting from the sale of unaccounted liquor, facilitating officer transfers, and having a hand in manipulating tenders. These actions are said to have brought him undue advantages valued at crores of rupees, as per the investigating officials.

The scam, reportedly exceeding Rs 2,500 crore from 2019 to 2022, spans multiple high-profile arrests, including former ministers and bureaucrats. The Enforcement Directorate is probing extensive money laundering aspects, while the ACB/EOW pushes forward with chargesheets and detentions, raising questions about systemic corruption in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)