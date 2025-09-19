Left Menu

Masked Gunmen Open Fire at Real Estate Office in Gurugram

A group of masked gunmen fired 25-30 rounds at the office of real estate firm MNR Buildmark in Gurugram. The attack, allegedly ordered by international gangsters, caused significant damage but no injuries. Police investigations are underway to uncover the motive and apprehend the perpetrators.

19-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic escalation of violence, masked gunmen unleashed a barrage of bullets at a real estate office in Gurugram. The late-night attack at MNR Buildmark's Sector 45 office rattled the area, leaving bullet-riddled windows and damaged luxury vehicles in its wake.

Law enforcement sources suspect the assault was orchestrated on the orders of gang members operating from abroad. As investigations unfold, police are working to determine whether extortion or another motive fueled the attack.

Gurugram has become a hotspot for similar incidents, with previous attacks targeting public figures like singer Rahul Fazilpuria and YouTuber Elvish Yadav. Authorities continue their search for the culprits, poised to solve this latest wave of crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

