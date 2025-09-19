Left Menu

Crimestoppers Offers £30,000 Reward to Solve Racially-Aggravated Rape Case in Oldbury

UK's charity Crimestoppers and local Sikh organizations have offered a combined reward of £30,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators of a racially aggravated rape of a Sikh woman in Oldbury. West Midlands Police continues to investigate the incident at Tame Road.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Crimestoppers and local British Sikh organizations have announced £30,000 in rewards for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the racially aggravated rape of a Sikh woman in Oldbury. This initiative follows the victim receiving racist taunts during the attack, sparking outrage in the community.

The West Midlands Police have been actively investigating the case since the assault last week, amid public concerns and community outcry. They are scrutinizing CCTV footage and conducting forensic examinations to identify the attackers. Meanwhile, a man arrested was released on bail, intensifying calls for justice.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood addressed the issue in Parliament, condemning the attack vehemently. With violence against women as a focal point, authorities pledge to harness community assistance and resources to bring the perpetrators to justice without delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

