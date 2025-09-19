Karnataka to Conduct Comprehensive Caste Census in 2025

The Karnataka government has given the green light for a statewide Social and Educational Survey or caste census, scheduled from September 22 to October 7, 2025. This initiative is designed to assess the social and educational status of all citizens within the state.

The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, which proposed the survey, received official approval to proceed. Prior communication was made with Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats, instructing them via video conference to organize training programs for enumerators and boost public awareness to ensure comprehensive participation.

Before issuing this formal order, officials confirmed a meticulous examination of the proposal. The survey aims to gather comprehensive data on the social and educational conditions of Karnataka residents, reflecting the state government's commitment to informed policymaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)