Left Menu

Karnataka to Conduct Comprehensive Caste Census in 2025

The Karnataka government has approved a statewide Social and Educational Survey, set to occur between September 22 and October 7, 2025. Led by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, the survey aims to compile detailed data on citizens' social and educational status. Preparations include public awareness and training for enumerators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:29 IST
Karnataka to Conduct Comprehensive Caste Census in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has given the green light for a statewide Social and Educational Survey or caste census, scheduled from September 22 to October 7, 2025. This initiative is designed to assess the social and educational status of all citizens within the state.

The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, which proposed the survey, received official approval to proceed. Prior communication was made with Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats, instructing them via video conference to organize training programs for enumerators and boost public awareness to ensure comprehensive participation.

Before issuing this formal order, officials confirmed a meticulous examination of the proposal. The survey aims to gather comprehensive data on the social and educational conditions of Karnataka residents, reflecting the state government's commitment to informed policymaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tunnel Breakthrough Marks Major Milestone in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

Tunnel Breakthrough Marks Major Milestone in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train P...

 India
2
Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

 Global
3
Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

 Global
4
Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025