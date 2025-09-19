Five Arrested in Village Shooting Incident

In a dramatic turn of events at Jalalpur village, five individuals were arrested for allegedly opening fire on a man amidst escalating tensions between two groups, according to local police reports on Friday.

The contentious incident, reported on Thursday evening, saw panic sweep through the locality as Saqib and his associates allegedly targeted Mohit, prompting a swift police response that led to the arrests.

In a further development, the principal suspect, Saqib, was wounded in a police encounter while attempting to flee. A country-made pistol and cartridges were seized from the suspects, with legal proceedings underway at Lohiyanagar police station.

