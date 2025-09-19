Left Menu

Five Arrested in Village Shooting Incident

Five individuals were apprehended for allegedly opening fire on a man following a dispute between two groups at Jalalpur village. The main suspect, Saqib, was injured during a police encounter. A case is registered, and the police recovered a weapon from the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:58 IST
Five Arrested in Village Shooting Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at Jalalpur village, five individuals were arrested for allegedly opening fire on a man amidst escalating tensions between two groups, according to local police reports on Friday.

The contentious incident, reported on Thursday evening, saw panic sweep through the locality as Saqib and his associates allegedly targeted Mohit, prompting a swift police response that led to the arrests.

In a further development, the principal suspect, Saqib, was wounded in a police encounter while attempting to flee. A country-made pistol and cartridges were seized from the suspects, with legal proceedings underway at Lohiyanagar police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

 Global
2
Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

 Global
3
Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

 Australia
4
US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025