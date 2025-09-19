Left Menu

Leadership Shake-Up: New Chiefs Appointed for CISF and ITBP

Praveer Ranjan and Praveen Kumar have been appointed as the new heads of the CISF and ITBP, respectively. Ranjan, a 1993 AGMUT cadre IPS officer, will succeed Rajwinder Singh Bhatti as CISF Director General, while Kumar, a 1993 West Bengal cadre IPS officer, will replace Rahul Rasgotra at ITBP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:10 IST
Leadership Shake-Up: New Chiefs Appointed for CISF and ITBP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced significant leadership changes in India's security apparatus, appointing new heads for two major forces. Senior IPS officers Praveer Ranjan and Praveen Kumar have been tasked with leading the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), respectively.

Veteran officer Ranjan, of the 1993 AGMUT cadre, has been promoted to Director General of the CISF. He will hold the post until July 2029, following the retirement of Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, the current chief.

Praveen Kumar, from the 1993 West Bengal cadre, has been appointed as the new Director General of the ITBP. His appointment is effective until September 2030, succeeding current chief Rahul Rasgotra. These appointments come as the forces continue to play critical roles in national security, guarding vital infrastructure and borders.

TRENDING

1
Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

 Global
2
Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

 Global
3
Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

 Australia
4
US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025