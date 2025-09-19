Leadership Shake-Up: New Chiefs Appointed for CISF and ITBP
Praveer Ranjan and Praveen Kumar have been appointed as the new heads of the CISF and ITBP, respectively. Ranjan, a 1993 AGMUT cadre IPS officer, will succeed Rajwinder Singh Bhatti as CISF Director General, while Kumar, a 1993 West Bengal cadre IPS officer, will replace Rahul Rasgotra at ITBP.
The government announced significant leadership changes in India's security apparatus, appointing new heads for two major forces. Senior IPS officers Praveer Ranjan and Praveen Kumar have been tasked with leading the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), respectively.
Veteran officer Ranjan, of the 1993 AGMUT cadre, has been promoted to Director General of the CISF. He will hold the post until July 2029, following the retirement of Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, the current chief.
Praveen Kumar, from the 1993 West Bengal cadre, has been appointed as the new Director General of the ITBP. His appointment is effective until September 2030, succeeding current chief Rahul Rasgotra. These appointments come as the forces continue to play critical roles in national security, guarding vital infrastructure and borders.
