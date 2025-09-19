Left Menu

U.S. Military Ban on Foreign Tech: A Move for Security

An amendment by U.S. Representative Austin Scott seeks to bar the Pentagon from buying digital display technologies from China or Russia. Part of the National Defense Authorization Act, it aims to reduce reliance on adversarial sources and ensure technological sovereignty. The amendment awaits Senate approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:35 IST
U.S. Military Ban on Foreign Tech: A Move for Security
amendment

The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed an amendment that could bar the military from acquiring digital display technologies from state-backed firms in China or Russia. Sponsors of the amendment see it as a crucial step in safeguarding national security.

Austin Scott, the Georgia Republican who introduced the amendment, emphasized the importance of distancing the military from technologies sourced from adversarial countries. Designed as part of the broader National Defense Authorization Act, this measure aims to mitigate risks associated with dependency on foreign tech.

While the amendment clears the House with a 231-196 vote, it still awaits Senate approval. Should it pass, the Pentagon will be restricted from procuring OLED displays from firms linked to adversarial foreign governments, thus reinforcing U.S. technological sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

 Global
2
Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

 Global
3
Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

 Australia
4
US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025