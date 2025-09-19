U.S. Military Ban on Foreign Tech: A Move for Security

The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed an amendment that could bar the military from acquiring digital display technologies from state-backed firms in China or Russia. Sponsors of the amendment see it as a crucial step in safeguarding national security.

Austin Scott, the Georgia Republican who introduced the amendment, emphasized the importance of distancing the military from technologies sourced from adversarial countries. Designed as part of the broader National Defense Authorization Act, this measure aims to mitigate risks associated with dependency on foreign tech.

While the amendment clears the House with a 231-196 vote, it still awaits Senate approval. Should it pass, the Pentagon will be restricted from procuring OLED displays from firms linked to adversarial foreign governments, thus reinforcing U.S. technological sovereignty.

