Tragic End: Clerk's Love-Linked Suicide Shakes Kota
A 28-year-old government clerk named Prakash Swami was found dead by suicide in his official residence in Kota. In his suicide note, he attributed his death to a failed romance, implicating his former partner and her friend. The pair has been charged with abetment to suicide.
A tragic incident unfolded in Kota as a 28-year-old government clerk, identified as Prakash Swami, was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in his official quarters. Authorities have recovered a suicide note left by Swami, which points to a 'love' affair as the driving force behind his decision.
Swami, who had been working with the additional district magistrate's office since 2000, named a woman—believed to be his former live-in partner—alongside another individual, both allegedly linked to the GST department in Gujarat. These individuals have been charged with abetting the suicide.
Police investigations revealed that Mamta Swami, the former partner, ceased communication with Swami after advancing her career as a GST inspector and subsequently began a relationship with her colleague, Vishnu Sharma. Vinod Kumar, Circle Officer at Nayapura police station, confirmed that Swami's brother filed the formal complaint that led to the abetment charges.
