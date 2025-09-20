Left Menu

Tragic Aircraft Mishap Near Washington Base

Four soldiers are believed dead following an aircraft mishap near a Washington state base. Investigation into the cause is ongoing, and the soldiers' names will be released when appropriate.

Updated: 20-09-2025 02:06 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic development, four soldiers involved in an aircraft mishap near a Washington state base are now presumed dead, according to a statement released by the United States Army Special Operations Command on Friday.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, has prompted an investigation to determine the underlying causes of the mishap. Details of the inquiry have yet to be disclosed.

The Army has stated that the release of the soldiers' names will be withheld until an appropriate time, respecting procedural protocols and the families involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

