Historic TikTok Agreement Reached

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Friday that he, together with Chinese President Xi Jinping, had approved a significant deal concerning the popular social media application, TikTok. The deal has been a central point of discussion due to growing political tensions.

Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office, President Trump confirmed the approval of the TikTok deal, emphasizing its importance in easing some of the U.S.-China relations.

He suggested that the agreement's completion might merely be a formality, indicating that the involved parties could move towards officially signing the document soon.

