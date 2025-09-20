Left Menu

Historic TikTok Agreement Reached

U.S. President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping for a deal regarding TikTok. Trump expressed it may be a formality before signing the agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 02:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Friday that he, together with Chinese President Xi Jinping, had approved a significant deal concerning the popular social media application, TikTok. The deal has been a central point of discussion due to growing political tensions.

Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office, President Trump confirmed the approval of the TikTok deal, emphasizing its importance in easing some of the U.S.-China relations.

He suggested that the agreement's completion might merely be a formality, indicating that the involved parties could move towards officially signing the document soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

