TrumpRx: A New Initiative for Affordable Prescription Drugs
U.S. officials are exploring a new website, possibly called TrumpRx, to facilitate purchasing discounted prescription drugs from pharmaceutical companies. This initiative is part of President Trump's efforts to reduce drug costs compared to other countries. The White House and health agencies have not yet commented on this development.
U.S. officials are in talks to launch a website potentially named after President Donald Trump, aimed at helping patients purchase discounted prescription drugs directly from pharmaceutical companies, according to a report by Bloomberg News.
This initiative is said to align with President Trump's ongoing push for drugmakers to lower prices and match costs seen in other developed nations. Sources familiar with the discussions, who wished to remain anonymous, told Bloomberg about the plans, which include a website potentially named 'TrumpRx'.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has directed inquiries to the White House, which, along with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, has yet to respond to requests for comments from Reuters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
