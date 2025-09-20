Left Menu

Supreme Court Faces Venezuelan Migrants' TPS Battle

The Trump administration has requested the Supreme Court to allow the removal of legal protections for over 300,000 Venezuelan migrants. This follows a federal judge's ruling against ending Temporary Protected Status. Lower courts are criticized for not adhering to the Supreme Court's directions on emergency cases.

Supreme Court Faces Venezuelan Migrants' TPS Battle
The Trump administration has approached the Supreme Court, seeking an emergency order to strip legal protections from more than 300,000 Venezuelan migrants, currently safeguarded by Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The Justice Department is appealing a decision from a San Francisco-based federal judge, which halted the administration's efforts to terminate TPS for these migrants. Despite a precedent set in May, the federal appeals court upheld Judge Edward Chen's ruling.

The administration contends that lower courts are increasingly ignoring Supreme Court mandates, echoing previous judicial challenges faced by the Trump administration's immigration policies. TPS, created by Congress in 1990 to shield migrants from nations in turmoil, remains a contentious issue as the administration seeks to withdraw protections enacted under President Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

