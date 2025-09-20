Left Menu

US Military Executes Third Strike on Narcotrafficking Vessel

President Donald Trump announced the US military's third operation against a drug-smuggling vessel this month. The recent strike targeted a vessel linked to a terrorist group involved in narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM region. Trump mentioned the vessel was transporting illicit narcotics to the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2025 05:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 05:47 IST
US Military Executes Third Strike on Narcotrafficking Vessel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States military has launched its third attack this month on a drug-smuggling vessel, President Donald Trump revealed. This recent operation, he says, resulted in the fatalities of three individuals.

According to Trump, the vessel was linked to a Designated Terrorist Organization engaging in narcotrafficking within the USSOUTHCOM area. However, exact details regarding the location of this strike remain undisclosed as the White House and Pentagon have yet to respond to requests for further information.

In a social media post, Trump stated that intelligence had confirmed the vessel was transporting illegal narcotics along a known smuggling route aimed towards the United States. Prior strikes this month had targeted drug-smuggling vessels reportedly originated from Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electrical Scare at Jamtara School: Smoke Sends 16 to Hospital

Electrical Scare at Jamtara School: Smoke Sends 16 to Hospital

 India
2
Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

 India
3
Goa Embraces Innovation with AI-Powered Hospitality Hub

Goa Embraces Innovation with AI-Powered Hospitality Hub

 India
4
Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects

Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025