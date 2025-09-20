US Military Executes Third Strike on Narcotrafficking Vessel

The United States military has launched its third attack this month on a drug-smuggling vessel, President Donald Trump revealed. This recent operation, he says, resulted in the fatalities of three individuals.

According to Trump, the vessel was linked to a Designated Terrorist Organization engaging in narcotrafficking within the USSOUTHCOM area. However, exact details regarding the location of this strike remain undisclosed as the White House and Pentagon have yet to respond to requests for further information.

In a social media post, Trump stated that intelligence had confirmed the vessel was transporting illegal narcotics along a known smuggling route aimed towards the United States. Prior strikes this month had targeted drug-smuggling vessels reportedly originated from Venezuela.

