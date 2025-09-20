Left Menu

Police Controversy: Doctor's Midnight Call Sparks Outrage

A police team allegedly forced an on-duty doctor to treat the SSP's mother, sparking outrage. Two constables were suspended, and an inquiry was ordered as doctors protested by shutting down the hospital's OPD. The SSP stated he requested a private doctor, expressing dismay over his team's missteps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:32 IST
Police Controversy: Doctor's Midnight Call Sparks Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversy broke out when a police team reportedly forced an on-duty doctor from Etawah District Hospital to attend to the mother of a senior police officer at his residence at midnight. This incident led to the suspension of two constables and prompted a probe.

The hospital's OPD was shut down in protest on Thursday. SSP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava clarified in a media address that he intended for a private doctor to be brought in, not a government doctor, expressing his disappointment in his staff's actions.

Doctors on duty, including Dr. Rahul Babu, witnessed the unfolding of events and subsequently faced alleged mistreatment from the police. The protest by medical staff was backed by the pharmacists' union, leading to disruption in hospital services, which were later resumed following the CMO's assurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-China Reach Breakthrough TikTok Deal Amid Economic Tensions

U.S.-China Reach Breakthrough TikTok Deal Amid Economic Tensions

 Global
2
River Plate's Grip Slips: Defeat at Atletico Tucuman

River Plate's Grip Slips: Defeat at Atletico Tucuman

 Global
3
Qatar's Emir Attends U.N. Amid Gaza Crisis

Qatar's Emir Attends U.N. Amid Gaza Crisis

 Egypt
4
Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025