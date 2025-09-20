Police Controversy: Doctor's Midnight Call Sparks Outrage
A police team allegedly forced an on-duty doctor to treat the SSP's mother, sparking outrage. Two constables were suspended, and an inquiry was ordered as doctors protested by shutting down the hospital's OPD. The SSP stated he requested a private doctor, expressing dismay over his team's missteps.
A controversy broke out when a police team reportedly forced an on-duty doctor from Etawah District Hospital to attend to the mother of a senior police officer at his residence at midnight. This incident led to the suspension of two constables and prompted a probe.
The hospital's OPD was shut down in protest on Thursday. SSP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava clarified in a media address that he intended for a private doctor to be brought in, not a government doctor, expressing his disappointment in his staff's actions.
Doctors on duty, including Dr. Rahul Babu, witnessed the unfolding of events and subsequently faced alleged mistreatment from the police. The protest by medical staff was backed by the pharmacists' union, leading to disruption in hospital services, which were later resumed following the CMO's assurance.
