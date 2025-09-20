Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Assures Support After Chamoli's Devastating Rainfall

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Chamoli district following severe rainfall that caused floods and landslides. During his visit, he expressed condolences to affected residents and assured them of the state government's support. Joined by officials, he instructed rapid relief and rehabilitation measures amidst the tragic circumstances.

Updated: 20-09-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:54 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the severely rain-affected Nandanagar area in Chamoli district on Saturday. The unusual rainfall led to floods and landslides, devastating several villages.

During his visit, Dhami met with affected residents, offering condolences to those who lost homes and loved ones. He promised the state government's support and assured residents of necessary assistance for recovery efforts.

On his return, he performed a puja at the Dhari Devi temple in Pauri district for residents' well-being. Seven deaths, twelve injuries, and two missing persons have been reported, with over 40 houses damaged due to the severe weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

