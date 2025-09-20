Ayodhya Sex Racket Busted: Inside the Guest House Raids

In a major crackdown, police officials in Ayodhya have dismantled a sex racket that had been operating out of a local guest house for the past 12 months. The operation culminated in the arrest of 14 individuals, including 11 women, the guest house owner, Ganesh Agarwal, and his two associates.

The raid was conducted in the early hours between Friday night and Saturday morning, causing chaos as police descended upon the premises. Some of the women attempted to escape but were intercepted by police personnel stationed outside. Investigators later transported the arrested individuals to the local police station for further questioning.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the racket's organizer, Ganesh Agarwal, had brought the women from Bihar and Gorakhpur, forbidding them from leaving the guest house to prevent suspicion. Circle Officer Shailendra Singh has indicated that such rackets are prevalent, with extensive efforts underway to cleanse Ayodhya of these illicit activities.

