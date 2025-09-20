Left Menu

West Bengal Minister Awaits Verdict on Teacher Recruitment Scandal

The verdict in the case against West Bengal's Correctional Administration Minister, Chandranath Sinha, concerning alleged recruitment irregularities in schools, has been postponed until September 22. The minister, who surrendered to the ED and was granted interim bail, asserts confidence in the judicial system amidst ongoing investigations.

Kolkata | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:35 IST
A city court on Saturday postponed the anticipated verdict regarding West Bengal Correctional Administration Minister Chandranath Sinha, concerning his alleged role in the irregularities of teachers' recruitment. The ruling, initially expected shortly, has been rescheduled for September 22.

During the proceedings, serious questions were raised by the judge about the thoroughness of the Enforcement Directorate's investigation, carried out over the past 11 months. This development followed Sinha's voluntary surrender to the ED on September 6, after which the court allowed him interim bail under specific conditions.

The Enforcement Directorate continues to seek further custody of Sinha, citing the need for additional investigation time. Meanwhile, Sinha maintains his innocence, stating his confidence in the judicial process, as the West Bengal governor authorized the prosecution related to appointment anomalies in primary schools.

