Left Menu

Delayed Justice: Bail for Gaganpreet Kaur Deferred in BMW Accident Case

The bail plea hearing for Gaganpreet Kaur in the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident case has been postponed to September 24 by a Delhi court. The delay was due to pending investigations, including examination of evidence and statements from the victim's wife, who is currently unfit for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:56 IST
Delayed Justice: Bail for Gaganpreet Kaur Deferred in BMW Accident Case
Gaganpreet Kaur
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has postponed the bail application for Gaganpreet Kaur, who is implicated in the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident, until September 24. The court made this decision after reviewing a request from the Delhi Police, who stated that several investigative elements, such as examining Kaur's mobile phone, inspecting her driving license, and reviewing crucial CCTV footage, remain unfinished.

The court noted that the complainant, the wife of the deceased finance ministry official, is not medically fit to provide her statement. As of now, Kaur is to remain in judicial custody until September 27. Meanwhile, the court has responded to three separate applications filed by Kaur's defense, which include preserving mobile phone data and ordering the case diary to be paginated.

The accident, which led to the death of Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh from the Department of Economic Affairs, took place near the Delhi Cantonment Metro station on September 14. Singh's wife was severely injured in the incident. Legal action, based on several penal sections including rash driving and culpable homicide, has been initiated against Kaur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-China Reach Breakthrough TikTok Deal Amid Economic Tensions

U.S.-China Reach Breakthrough TikTok Deal Amid Economic Tensions

 Global
2
River Plate's Grip Slips: Defeat at Atletico Tucuman

River Plate's Grip Slips: Defeat at Atletico Tucuman

 Global
3
Qatar's Emir Attends U.N. Amid Gaza Crisis

Qatar's Emir Attends U.N. Amid Gaza Crisis

 Egypt
4
Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025