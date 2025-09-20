Delayed Justice: Bail for Gaganpreet Kaur Deferred in BMW Accident Case

A Delhi court has postponed the bail application for Gaganpreet Kaur, who is implicated in the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident, until September 24. The court made this decision after reviewing a request from the Delhi Police, who stated that several investigative elements, such as examining Kaur's mobile phone, inspecting her driving license, and reviewing crucial CCTV footage, remain unfinished.

The court noted that the complainant, the wife of the deceased finance ministry official, is not medically fit to provide her statement. As of now, Kaur is to remain in judicial custody until September 27. Meanwhile, the court has responded to three separate applications filed by Kaur's defense, which include preserving mobile phone data and ordering the case diary to be paginated.

The accident, which led to the death of Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh from the Department of Economic Affairs, took place near the Delhi Cantonment Metro station on September 14. Singh's wife was severely injured in the incident. Legal action, based on several penal sections including rash driving and culpable homicide, has been initiated against Kaur.

(With inputs from agencies.)