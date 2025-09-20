Karnataka's Caste Census Controversy: CM Siddaramaiah's Stand
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addresses controversies surrounding the caste census, affirming that sub-castes for Christians have been omitted. The CM blames BJP for politicizing the issue and emphasizes the importance of the survey for socio-economic equality. Siddaramaiah assures the public of the Backward Class Commission's independent role in the decision.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday addressed reports concerning the exclusion of Christian sub-castes from the caste census. He accused the BJP of politicizing the issue, asserting that the removal decision was independently made by the Backward Class Commission.
Defending the census, Siddaramaiah stressed the necessity of understanding the socio-educational and economic status of communities to formulate effective policies. In response to allegations of caste division, he pointed out the need for such surveys to achieve societal equality.
The survey, running from September 22 to October 7 with approximately 1.75 lakh teachers as enumerators, aims to cover a broad socio-economic perspective beyond caste, costing an estimated Rs 420 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Clash: BJP vs. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj
Punjab BJP Challenges AAP on Disaster Relief Funds
Interim Bail Granted to BJP Leaders in Kuruba Remarks Case
Criticism Intensifies as BJP Ministers Slam Rahul Gandhi's 'Irresponsible' Claims
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Rising Wild Animal Attacks and Environmental Neglect