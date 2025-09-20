Karnataka's Caste Census Controversy: CM Siddaramaiah's Stand

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday addressed reports concerning the exclusion of Christian sub-castes from the caste census. He accused the BJP of politicizing the issue, asserting that the removal decision was independently made by the Backward Class Commission.

Defending the census, Siddaramaiah stressed the necessity of understanding the socio-educational and economic status of communities to formulate effective policies. In response to allegations of caste division, he pointed out the need for such surveys to achieve societal equality.

The survey, running from September 22 to October 7 with approximately 1.75 lakh teachers as enumerators, aims to cover a broad socio-economic perspective beyond caste, costing an estimated Rs 420 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)